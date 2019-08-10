When UA senior-to-be Carlos Villarreal pulled off an epic down-the-stretch comeback to win a gold medal in the 1,500 meters at the Pan American Games last week, it signaled that he is a legit possibility to be part of Mexico’s 2020 Olympic team.
Villarreal had a time of 3 minutes 39.93 seconds to win in Peru, gaining revenge over Pac-12 champion William PaulsonPaulsen of ASU, a Canadian Olympic hopeful. Villarreal beat Paulsen by 1½ seconds.
Now Villarreal, a multiple state distance-running champion from Rio Rico High School who was born in Mexico, must improve his time to the Olympic standard of 3:35.0. His best, achieved in April, is 3:37.92. The Mexican record is 3:36.67, set by Pablo SolaresSoares in 2009.
The UA school record is 3:33.20, set by Lawi Lalang in 2012. Lalang, the most decorated distance runner in UA history, began his comeback on the international scale Friday night at the Pan American Games, finishing third in the 10,000 meters.