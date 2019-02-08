History: Good ratings since 2017 but was placed on probation Jan. 4 and failed a follow-up inspection on Jan. 14.
What the inspector saw: Meat offered for sale to the public was sprayed with a banned preservative (sodium sulphite) that was labeled “Do not use in food;” two dead mice on glue traps under meat display case; cooked pork, tripe and carnitas stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sinks had no soap or paper towels; refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; food prep sink directly connected to sewer.
Follow up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Jan. 24
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.