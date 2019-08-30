The Carnitas Estilo Michoacán Los Gordos food bus is regularly stationed in a dirt lot at 4545 E. 22nd St., between South Swan Road and South Columbus Boulevard.

It’s hard to miss Carnitas Estilo Michoacán Los Gordos as you travel down East 22nd Street in midtown Tucson.

The mobile eatery is housed in a former school bus, painted bright pink. It sets up in the middle of a large dirt lot amid several car dealerships, between South Swan Road and South Columbus Boulevard.

Its interior has been custom altered to resemble a diner rather than your kids’ ride to middle school.

Long metal tables stretch along either wall, giving each customer a view of neighboring businesses and the traffic on 22nd.

The rear of the bus serves as the counter and kitchen, where 20-year-old Jackie Aguilar takes orders and her brother, Alex Quezada, 36, creates carnitas dishes using family recipes, born in Michoacán, Mexico, and passed down through generations.

