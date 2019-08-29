FESTIVAL AND EVENTS
Fundraiser at Get Air — Get Air Trampoline Park, 330 S. Toole Ave. 20% of purchases will be donated to the Community Food Bank. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 622-0525.
American Legion Post 109 Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Ages 18 and up to play. $12 allows a person to play every game during session. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $12. 762-5652. post109.org.
Beat Cancer Boot Camp Festival — Udall Park- Amphitheater, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Join us and meet local fitness and wellness experts. Fun, food, music and special guests. 8-11 a.m. Sept. 7. Free. 419-8632. beatcancerbootcamp.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Arts and Drafts — Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St. Beer, art, live music, food trucks and free mini coloring books. Minors must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian. 7-11 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 444-5305. facebook.com.
City of Fun Carnival — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Approximately 12-15 rides, three food wagons and six game booths. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 4-11 p.m. Sept. 13-15. $20. 572-1122. premiumoutlets.com.
Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Coleslaw, potatoes, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.