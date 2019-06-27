Partial filmography for Carole Lombard (1908-1942)
- The Arizona Kid, 1930
- Safety in Numbers, 1930
- Fast and Loose, 1930
- It Pays to Advertise, 1931
- Man of the World, 1931
- Ladies' Man, 1931
- Up Pops the Devil, 1931
- I Take This Woman, 1931
- No One Man, 1932
- Sinners in the Sun, 1932
- Virtue, 1932
- No More Orchids, 1932
- No Man of Her Own, 1932
- From Hell to Heaven, 1933
- Supernatural, 1933
- The Eagle and the Hawk, 1933
- Brief Moment, 1933
- White Woman, 1933
- Bolero, 1934
- We're Not Dressing, 1934
- Twentieth Century, 1934
- Now and Forever, 1934
- Lady by Choice, 1934
- The Gay Bride, 1934
- Rumba, 1935, Love Before Breakfast, 1936
- The Princess Comes Across, 1936
- My Man Godfrey, 1936
- Swing High, Swing Low, 1937
- Nothing Sacred, 1937
- True Confession, 1937
- Fools for Scandal, 1938
- Made for Each Other, 1939
- In Name Only, 1939
- Vigil in the Night, 1940
- They Knew What They Wanted, 1940
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, 1941
- To Be or Not to Be, 1942