Partial filmography for Carole Lombard (1908-1942)

  • The Arizona Kid, 1930
  • Safety in Numbers, 1930
  • Fast and Loose, 1930
  • It Pays to Advertise, 1931
  • Man of the World, 1931
  • Ladies' Man, 1931
  • Up Pops the Devil, 1931
  • I Take This Woman, 1931
  • No One Man, 1932
  • Sinners in the Sun, 1932
  • Virtue, 1932
  • No More Orchids, 1932
  • No Man of Her Own, 1932
  • From Hell to Heaven, 1933
  • Supernatural, 1933
  • The Eagle and the Hawk, 1933
  • Brief Moment, 1933
  • White Woman, 1933
  • Bolero, 1934
  • We're Not Dressing, 1934
  • Twentieth Century, 1934
  • Now and Forever, 1934
  • Lady by Choice, 1934
  • The Gay Bride, 1934
  • Rumba, 1935, Love Before Breakfast, 1936
  • The Princess Comes Across, 1936
  • My Man Godfrey, 1936
  • Swing High, Swing Low, 1937
  • Nothing Sacred, 1937
  • True Confession, 1937
  • Fools for Scandal, 1938
  • Made for Each Other, 1939
  • In Name Only, 1939
  • Vigil in the Night, 1940
  • They Knew What They Wanted, 1940
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith, 1941
  • To Be or Not to Be, 1942