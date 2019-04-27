I was sad to learn that John D. MacLeod died last week. MacLeod had battled Stage IV colorectal cancer since 2013, but seemed to be in recovery when he was a guest at the 2018 Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National. Matched in the Pro-Am with PGA Tour Champions player Tom Lehman, who survived colorectal cancer 25 years earlier, MacLeod was so happy that he did cartwheels across a tee box, a video that was played and replayed all week. MacLeod, a health-care IT executive from Pennsylvania, canceled plans to be part of the 2019 Cologuard Classic last month after his long fight with the disease became more difficult.