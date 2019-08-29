Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road
What to expect: The Sabercats should be one of the top Class 3A teams in the state this season. But first, they need to get through Game 1. Sabino struggled out of the gate last year, losing its first two games before coach Ryan McBrayer promoted sophomore AJ Skaggs to be the starting quarterback. The Sabercats took off, and Skaggs finished with 1,624 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions. With Skaggs locked in as the starter and the Sabercats playing at home, Sabino starts off this season with a win. We’ll call it 35-20.