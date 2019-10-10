Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: The Lancers appear to be in fifth gear with four games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Running back Bijan Robinson is the new all-time big-school (4A, 5A, 6A) career rushing leader, and was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” this week. Lathan Ransom is Salpointe Catholic’s top wide receiver with nine catches for 194 yards. The other top pass catchers are Robinson and tight ends Connor Witthoft, who just landed a scholarship offer from Georgetown, and Jackson Sumlin. Mixed with a consistent backup running back in David Cordero and quarterback, Jackson Bolin, whose completion rate is 78.9%, there’s a good reason why Salpointe Catholic was No. 2 in the latest Open Division playoff predictions. This one won’t even be close. Call it 70-6.