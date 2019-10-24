Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
What to expect: The Dorados fell to Salpointe Catholic in one of the most highly anticipated games in Southern Arizona this season, but are primed for a deep run in the Class 4A playoff bracket. CDO’s running backs Stevie Rocker and Gavin Davis were held to a 42 yards on 24 carries against the Lancers, and quarterback Montana Neustadter completed just 5 of 15 passes for 27 yards. Expect a better performance Friday against a Vista Grande team that gave up 567 yards to Catalina Foothills last week. We like CDO to win 41-0.