Lightning stabs the night just to the east of the football field at Cholla High where monsoon storms with postponed the Chargers game with Cienega, Friday, August 24, 2018, to Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cholla, Tucson, Ariz.

Where: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Matchup: The Chargers were shorthanded last week after dealing with injuries and absences across the board, and Cienega clobbered the Chargers 58-0. Cholla is experiencing life without star Jordan Porter, who led Southern Arizona in passing last season with 3,002 yards. How bad is it? The Chargers were down to their fourth-string quarterback last week. Cholla needs consistency at that position if they want to win games. IT won't happen this week. Vista Grande should, 23-7.