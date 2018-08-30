Where: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Matchup: The Chargers were shorthanded last week after dealing with injuries and absences across the board, and Cienega clobbered the Chargers 58-0. Cholla is experiencing life without star Jordan Porter, who led Southern Arizona in passing last season with 3,002 yards. How bad is it? The Chargers were down to their fourth-string quarterback last week. Cholla needs consistency at that position if they want to win games. IT won't happen this week. Vista Grande should, 23-7.