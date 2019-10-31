Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: Vista Grande has lost 16 games in a row dating back to August 2018. The Lancers are 21-1 since the start of last season and looks every bit the part of a state championship team. Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson and two-way star Lathan Ransom received their All-American Bowl jerseys earlier this week, and just those two alone will be too much for Vista Grande. Sophomore quarterback Treyson Bourguet completed 8 of 10 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in last week’s 49-0 win over Catalina Foothills. The Lancers’ offense is humming, and their defense has two straight shutouts entering this game. This one should be over by the first quarter. Call it 63-0.