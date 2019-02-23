The coaching matchup in Wednesday’s Class 5A state boys soccer championship game almost didn’t seem fair.
No. 2 Gilbert Campo Verde, 24-1-1, the defending state champion, would be playing close to home in Scottsdale. It is coached by Drew Guarneri, winner of last year’s 5A boys state title and one of Arizona’s most accomplished soccer names.
There’s more: Two days earlier, Guarneri coached Campo Verde’s girls team to the 5A state title. He is also the head coach of Mesa College’s women’s soccer team and head coach of the Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club.
But even Guarneri’s resume didn’t awe Sunnyside’s third-year coach Casey O’Brien, whose background is in basketball.
“That’s why I came to the UA and got my degree here,” he said with a laugh. “I wanted to go to a basketball-centric school.”
That soon changed.
O’Brien and the No. 1 Blue Devils had considerable motivation when the oft-bungling AIA forced them to drive to Scottsdale for the championship game.
“I made quite a big case out of it,” said O’Brien, who grew up in San Diego. “It had been spelled out for quite some time that we would play at Mountain View, and I thought the AIA did us wrong by making us to go Scottsdale. It was absolutely not the way to do things; it was quite a mess.”
O’Brien contacted all the Tucson schools with artificial turf and asked about the possibility of staging the 5A championship game. Marana High School told him it was good to go but the AIA didn’t make a move.
The Blue Devils didn’t need much motivation. They blew out Campo Verde 4-0, finishing the season 24-0-2. It capped a remarkable three-year run in which O’Brien has coached Sunnyside to a 59-10-5 record.
His leading scorer and likely Arizona Player of the Year, senior Manny Quiroz, scored 39 goals. That’s astonishing. More astonishing: Because of family issues, Quiroz had left the Sunnyside program three years ago to play at Tucson High School. He returned to Sunnyside for his final two seasons, and scored 61 goals.
Fellow senior Adrian Virgen, who scored 22 goals this year, had spent the last two seasons living in Casa Grande, playing in the developmental system of Real Salt Lake.
But it all came together this season as the Blue Devils won their first-ever boys state soccer championship, a run which included being ranked No. 1 in the nation at times.
O’Brien, who had never coached soccer before graduating from Arizona, began his post-UA days as a teacher at Summit View Elementary School.
“Basketball, track and volleyball were my sports, but when I got to Summit View they all wanted to play soccer and they had no one to coach them. I said, ‘let’s do this’ and started to learn about soccer. It was hard; soccer is a very intricate game.”
O’Brien soon joined the Blue Devil faculty on the urging of Richard Sanchez, the legendary Sunnyside state championship football and wrestling coach. O’Brien assisted varsity soccer coach Philip English and then took charge in 2017.
When this season began, the Blue Devils’ goals were clear.
“From Day 1, our goal was to go undefeated and win the state championship,” O’Brien said. “They deserve all the credit, but that’s just half of the job. The real work starts Monday when we start working on getting our kids to college.”