Name: Casey Welch
Race: CD 2
Party affiliation: Republican
Statement:
As a conservative, I stand for the protection of the United States through a secure border and immigration policies, an active military/veteran community, eliminating regulations that hinder our small businesses, an updated national infrastructure, and conservation of our national forests and parks.
People close to me know that I am a responsible, considerate, fair, hardworking and most importantly, a person that loves to serve his country. Just take a look at my background and you will agree. I’ve always put other people’s needs before myself. I always have and I always will. From serving as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Nicaragua, to serving the US Government in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Colombia. Once I get to Washington D.C., I give you my word that I will serve you with distinction, with the utmost respect and most importantly I will never stop fighting for you, your issues, or your values. That is my word.