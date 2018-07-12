For those who can’t enjoy the dairy-filled treat that is ice cream, Cashew Cow is the place you want to be. And for those who want something vegan-friendly, Cashew Cow is the place you also want to be.
The ice cream is cashew-based, and dairy free. It’s made from scratch and comes together when cashews are soaked in water and blended with sugar and ingredients such as vanilla. The mixture is eventually frozen and turned into an ice cream texture.
It may not be made with dairy, but it sure tastes like ice cream to me.
Other fun flavors are also added to the mixture. Some of the customer favorites at Cashew Cow are Kahlua Almond Fudge, Mango Tamarind and Maple Walnut. Owner Jennifer Newman says her favorites are Lemon Poppy Seed and Banana Chocolate Chip.
Newman, who has a background in nutrition, started Cashew Cow in 2014.
“For me, it was about finding a healthier version of ice cream,” she says, adding that making the cashew-based ice cream is certainly a process, though “a lot of love goes into it.”
And if you’re longing for more than just a scoop, Newman also makes ice cream cakes. They’re made to order with whichever ice cream flavor your heart desires. Perfect for a summer party.