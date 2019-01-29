Park in the downtown Mercado and Kino parking areas. All shows at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. For more information, visit colorsofthestone.com or call 530-274-2222.

Colors of the Stone

  • When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • What: A new gem show promoting gem cutters, mineral dealers, and jewelry designers

To Bead True Blue

  • When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • What: Beads, jewelry supplies, gemstones, findings, glass, handmade finished jewelry, tools, gold, antique, silver, ethnographic art, demonstrations, classes/workshops, minerals, lapidary

The Tucson Bead & Design Show

  • When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • What: Beads, gemstones, findings, handmade art, jewelry, gold, silver, antique, lapidary, ethnographic art, jewelry supplies, tools, classes/workshops, demonstrations, findings, glass