Park in the downtown Mercado and Kino parking areas. All shows at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. For more information, visit colorsofthestone.com or call 530-274-2222.
Colors of the Stone
- When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: A new gem show promoting gem cutters, mineral dealers, and jewelry designers
To Bead True Blue
- When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, jewelry supplies, gemstones, findings, glass, handmade finished jewelry, tools, gold, antique, silver, ethnographic art, demonstrations, classes/workshops, minerals, lapidary
The Tucson Bead & Design Show
- When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, gemstones, findings, handmade art, jewelry, gold, silver, antique, lapidary, ethnographic art, jewelry supplies, tools, classes/workshops, demonstrations, findings, glass