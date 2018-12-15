History: Good or excellent ratings since 2007 before receiving a needs improvement rating on Nov. 15 and failing re-inspection Nov. 16.
What the inspector saw: Employee put on gloves to handle food without washing hands first, hand-sink temperature needed adjustment, mashed potato temperatures not high enough.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Nov. 19.
Comment: Owner Jack Floriant said his establishment has a long history of excellent ratings. He said he bought a new hot water heater to replace the old one.