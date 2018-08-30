Where: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
Matchup: Both head coaches were teammates at Cienega in 2007. Catalina’s Chris Barlow was a junior wide receiver and defensive back while Rio Rico’s Zach Davila was one of the most highly touted offensive linemen in Arizona. Now, the former teammates will faec off for the first time. Rio Rico is fresh off a 14-13 win against Empire, while Catalina fell 28-6 to Palo Verde last week. The Hawks have momentum and are playing at home? Fuhgetaboutit. Davila gets the upper hand and Rio Rico holds off Catalina 17-7.