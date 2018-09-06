Prediction: Catalina (1-1) at DOUGLAS (3-0)
Where: 1500 15th Street, Douglas
Matchup: Douglas’ turnaround has been an early highlight of 2018. Douglas posted a 0-10 record last season, but is 3-0 so far this year. Playmakers Manny Mejia, Christian Estrella and John Ballesteros have already combined for 11 touchdowns. Catalina squeaked away with a 30-25 win against Rio Rico on the road last week. The Trojans will travel about twice as far as last week , but don’t expect them to return with a win. Douglas will inch closer to an undefeated season with a 20-17 win.