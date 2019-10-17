Location: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: We thought the Casa Grande-Salpointe Catholic game last week was going to get ugly considering the Lancers were up 51-7 at halftime against Sahuaro the week before. Casa Grande lost handedly, but still managed to score 21 points at Salpointe Catholic, which is tough to do nowadays. Catalina Foothills, meanwhile, is soaring behind linebacker-turned-quarterback Will Parker, who had 235 passing yards and four touchdowns last week against Casa Grande Vista Grande. This game should be one to remember, but we’ll give Casa Grande the nod at home 35-30. However, don’t be surprised if the Falcons win.