Location: 6330 W. Greenway Road, Glendale
What to expect: Foothills was predicted to win last week’s home opener, but Sierra Vista Buena quarterback Jovoni Borbon dissected the Falcons’ defense and the Colts won 35-6. Foothills will be challenged again Friday night. In last season’s game against Cactus, Cobras quarterback Connor Cordts threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns while running back Anthony Flores rushed for 129 yards. Both players return for Cactus, which makes the hosts extra dangerous. Expect Cactus to take this one, 40-21.