Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road, Marana
Matchup: This game has a passing-the-torch vibe to it. Marana first-year head coach Louie Ramirez is one of the new faces expected to have a prosperous career. In the other corner, stands Jeff Scurran, a three-time state champion and arguably the most recognizable name in Southern Arizona high school football history. Scurran's team is going to need to improve defensive if it hopes for an upset. Foothills gave up 240 passing yards and four touchdowns last week against Glendale Cactus. Quarterback Trenton Bourguet and Marana’s high-powered offense is even better. Over two games, Bourguet has thrown for 513 yards and completed 73 percent of his passes. If the Falcons can't figure it out defensively, the Tigers will cruise to a 56-20 win.