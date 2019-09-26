Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
What to expect: If you end up attending this game, expect to hear a group of people shouting “Warrior block” almost every time a positive play happens for Pueblo. The Warriors’ fan base is passionate and even better for them, the product on the football field gives them something to cheer. Credit coach Brandon Sanders, a Dick Tomey disciple, for representing his late coach every time he steps on the field. With the initials “DT” spray-painted on the 25-yard line, Pueblo is undefeated and has momentum reaching the halfway point of the season. Expect the good times to continue in a 31-28 win.