Where: 5225 E. Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: Catalina Foothills has a workhorse on its defense in Bobby Heitzinger, who led the team with 109 tackles in 2017. He and the Falcons defense will have their hands full against Buena quarterback Jovani Borbon. Last season, Borbon threw for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also coughed up 12 interceptions. He’s a gunslinger and isn’t afraid to take risks in the pocket. Catalina Foothills’ defense should scrap up a few stops and maybe even a turnover to get a win. Let’s call it 42-30.