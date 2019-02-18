Drummer Jeff Friedl, a Catalina Foothills High School graduate who has toured the world with the likes of A Perfect Circle, Devo and Eagles of Death Metal, will serve as the guest drummer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” all this week.
Friedl will sit in with the 8G Band, the official house band for the NBC program.
The new episodes will air at 11:35 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
“I really love the show,” Friedl, 38, said in a phone interview from Los Angeles. “(Meyers) is a great host and seems to be a genuine person.”
Friedl’s family moved to Tucson when he was 6 years old to escape the cold of West Virginia.
It was in Tucson where he honed his skills as a drummer, balancing his studies and sports while playing in punk, jazz and Latin bands in venues across town.
Friedl has already appeared with several groups on late-night programs, including “Late Night with David Letterman,” with Puscifer and on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” more than once, with Eagles of Death Metal, Puscifer and British singer/songwriter Jetta.
He joins a long list of established drummers selected to be guests on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” since the show’s premiere in 2014.
Friedl will be promoting The Beta Machine on the show, a band he launched with A Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, that will release its debut full-length album, “Intruder” in late March.
“I’m assuming this will be really different from some of the television stuff I’ve done before,” he said. “It should be a unique experience.”