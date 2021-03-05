Catalina hopes Saturday's play-in game is the start of a memorable March

Catalina High School’s boys soccer team will be playing for a berth in the state tournament on its home pitch Saturday, the first time they’ve hosted a postseason game in recent history.

The Trojans went 7-1 during the shortened season which almost didn’t happen, and with very little room for error due to a tight roster, this is a year that the Catalina community won’t soon forget, said athletic director Tim Bridges.

The team will take on Goodyear Trivium Prep in a Class 3A state play-in game, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s first round. And although excitement has been building in the Catalina community, no spectators will be allowed at Saturday’s game. Should the Trojans host at any point beyond Saturday, the school has been given the go ahead to open the stadium at 25% capacity.

“It would be fair to say it’s been a long haul for Catalina to host,” Bridges said. “This year certainly encapsulates a culmination of hard work Catalina and coach (Gabriel) Rocha have been doing to build a program that can be sustained through the pandemic.”

The soccer team has been the sole representative of Catalina athletics since school resumed in the fall. The Trojans are seeded No. 12 among the state’s Class 3A teams.