Catalina Methodist Day Child Care Center

2700 E. Speedway

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 13.

What the inspector saw: Food debris, encrusted grease and mice droppings behind and underneath stove, mice droppings observed on shelf used to store clean kitchen pots and trays and on shelf where canned goods are stored.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 16.

Comment: A manager said they took care of everything.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

