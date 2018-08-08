CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
ELVIS: The '68 Comeback Special — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18. $30. 529-1000.
Cher and Bill Medley Tribute: The Time of Your Life — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Costume changes, duets, and creative banter. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 18. $30. 825-2818.
Desert Melodies Sings Summer Classics — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E River Road. Songs from Guys and Dolls, Grease, West Side Story, Cabaret, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Chicago and more. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 19. $10. 299-3000.
Michael P and the Gullywashers — Monterey Court. Honky-tonk, rockabilly and rock'n'roll. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19. Free. 207-2429.
Rick Springfield: Best In Show — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Loverboy, Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 19. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Take it Easy: A Salute to the Eagles — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 20. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The Bryan Dean Trio and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Free. 207-2429.
Dog 'N' Butterfly: Heart Tribute Band — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 22. $30. 825-2818.
Dueling Pianos: A Sing-Along Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Boogie Woogie Piano gals, Lisa Otey and Doña Oxford with an interactive musical experience where you request the songs in the show. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23. $15. 529-1000.
Billy Idol (IDOL X) — Casino Del Sol: Paradiso Lounge, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tribute. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23. Free. 1-855-765-7829.
Gary Morris and Friends: A Benefit for Heather — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. A benefit concert for his injured niece and other victims of domestic violence. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 24. $35; $50 includes a CD; $100 a CD and meet-and-greet pass. 740-1000.