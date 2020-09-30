 Skip to main content
Cate Reese

Arizona’s Cate Reese (25) plays against California during a NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Number: 25

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Hometown: Cypress, TX. (Cypress Woods HS) 

Last season's stats: 13.6 pts, 7.5 reb, 0.5 ast, 49.1% FG, 35.3% 3PT

