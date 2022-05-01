Name: Catherine Crawford

Job Title: Clinical Nurse Lead RN

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: Associate’s Degree in Nursing

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I have worked at Tucson Medical Center for over 46 years. I worked as a nurse’s aide in the float pool, phlebotomist and LPN in the nursery. I have been a registered nurse for 35 years.

I started my nursing career in Labor and Delivery before transferring to Women’s Surgery in 2001 to work as a circulator in the OR. I was promoted to CNL in July of 2006. It is a pleasure to care for the women in our community. I love being a leader and working side-by-side with the staff, our manager and physicians to deliver excellent care to our patients each day.

Nursing is about opening up our hearts and minds to our patient’s needs and being an advocate for them. I have never regretted choosing nursing for my career. It has been a tough couple of years, but as nurses, we have fought the good fight, stayed strong, and honored our profession. God has truly blessed me.

Outside of my work, I attend church and love to sing in the choir and praise team. I have been married for 44 years to a wonderful man who has always supported me in my career. I love being Gigi to my two beautiful grandchildren, Charlotte and Jack and a mom to my two sons, Benjamin and Timothy. My relationship with God is an important part of my life and he guides me each and every day.

