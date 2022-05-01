Name: Catherine Dewsnup

Job Title: Director of Emergency Services

Organization: Northwest Medical Center

Education: ADN, BSN, MSN, RN

Professional Affiliations: ENA, ANA

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

My aspirations to become a nurse started with my sister. She had received her nursing degree when I was in junior high school and I knew then that was what I wanted to be as well. I started my nursing career as a CNA working in a nursing home while I went to school to become a nurse. I then became an LPN as a transition to RN while working towards my Associate’s Degree in Nursing. I received my RN in 2003.

I started as a new grad in the emergency room and have loved every bit of it since that day. I enjoy everything about the emergency room. I thrive in a high stress, fasted paced and ever-changing environment. I enjoy teaching my patients about their health in a way they understand. I believe that one of the best things I can give to a patient or family member of a critical patient is time and explanations they understand.

I started working in nursing leadership as a supervisor in the emergency room and have continued to progress over the years. I am currently the Director of Emergency Services, overseeing multiple ERs in the Northwest system. As a leader in nursing, I believe one of the key responsibilities I have is to inspire nurses to love their work. I am passionate about developing new leaders in nursing and teaching nurses about the dynamics of leadership. I enjoy teaching new nurses coming into our field about emergency medicine and all the various types of patient care and critical thinking you can learn. I believe that nurses should be empowered and advocate for education.

One of my passions is creating emergency departments. In the past six years, I have opened three emergency rooms in the greater Tucson area. I thrive on the building them from the foundation up literally. Looking at how we can better care for patients by starting with how we even design the building and creating new processes, flow, policy and staff culture. I excel in working process improvement, throughput and finding new innovative ways to care for patients in the emergency room.

