Name: Cathy Hoffman
Job Title: RN, Primary Care
Organization: Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System (SAVAHCS)
Education: University of Arizona College of Nursing, BSN 2002, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, CT; MSN, Clinical Nurse Leader track, 2011; Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL), certified; Wound Care Certified (WCC)
Professional Affiliations: Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society; Tucson Affiliate, Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society
Special Nursing Interests/Comments:
I was fortunate to go to nursing school as an older than average student, after spending many years working in a different field. I work at the Southern Arizona VA, in the Primary Care Clinic Service Line. Wound care is my passion and I provide wound care for veterans who are enrolled in primary care. I am grateful for all I have learned and continue to learn from the veterans, the nursing staff, the medical providers and other healthcare professionals. On a daily basis I am inspired by my co-workers and my veteran patients and I feel honored to be part of the nursing profession.