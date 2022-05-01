Name: Cathy Montiel

Job Title: Nurse Home Visitor

Organization: Nurse Family Partnership at Easterseals Blake Foundation

Education: BS, RN, IBCLC

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

“Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life” These words by an anonymous author, though simple, profoundly characterize my nursing career.

My career journey began as a pediatric nurse at University Medical Center in Tucson. I had the fortunate opportunity to learn and practice alongside an incredible team of nurses, residents, and attendings. I owe so much to the fabulous group of pediatric nurses that I consider my mentors. Lifelong friendships developed as we faced the challenges and rewards of caring for critically ill children and their families.

Armed with knowledge and passion for caring for infants, toddlers and their families led me into community nursing. I had the privilege of helping to develop a first-of-its-kind program, Project Intensive Caring, with my inspirational mentor Peg Jorgensen RN. Our program was designed to allow us to partner with parents of infants and toddlers with a wide range of medically complexities as their support coordinator and developmental specialist. Being a pediatric nurse familiar with the intricacies of managing high tech equipment and early childhood disease processes allowed me support these families during their most sensitive and crucial years of navigating systems and promoting health and development.

For the last 12 years, I am blessed to have a most fulfilling role with Nurse Family Partnership at Easterseals Blake Foundation. As an NFP nurse, we use the nursing practice to come along side vulnerable first-time mothers from early in their pregnancy and through to their child’s second birthday. This evidence-based, relationship-centered, nurse home visiting program encourages these mothers to have a healthy pregnancy, motivates self-sufficiency and guides them in promoting their baby’s health and development. I am rewarded the privilege of supporting these new mothers as they blossom into confident and competent parents.

