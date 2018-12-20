Arizona badly needed to restock its lines. The Wildcats signed four offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.
Even better, half of them are junior-college players who will arrive in January. The hope is that they will be able to contribute immediately, enabling the younger linemen, such as Morgan, to develop at their own pace.
Arizona had to start freshman tackle Donovan Laie this past season, when injuries and other issues diluted the offensive line. Laie performed well, but most true freshmen aren’t ready for that assignment.
The UA also signed three receivers: Curry, Jalen Johnson of Eastvale, California, and Jaden Mitchell of Las Vegas. The Wildcats lose their top three wideouts from 2018: Shun Brown, Tony Ellison and Shawn Poindexter. They accounted for 135 receptions and 23 touchdowns.
“We’ve got to keep developing on the perimeter,” Sumlin said. “We’ve got some good young players at wide receiver, but obviously we had three really good ones graduate, real consistent guys. So we’re going to have to push these young guys to the forefront, and they’re going to have to come on. I like their talent level.”
The 2019 Cats will have only one senior wide receiver who’s on scholarship — Cedric Peterson, who had 18 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns this past season.