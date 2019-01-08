The Wildcats lost all their starters from last season and don’t have a signature win on their résumé unless you count a Nov. 19 win over then-banged-up Iowa State, which jumped in the AP Top 25 poll at No. 20 on Monday.
With a strength on defense for most of the season, the Wildcats didn’t even have that in their last game, an 84-81 overtime win over Utah in which the Utes shot 50.9 percent.
“We had way too many breakdowns,” Miller said of the Utah game. “Sometimes it is scouting and concentration, details, things that are just ‘Do this when they do that,’ and we missed it.”
… but Stanford may be more so.
Travis gave new definition to the term “up-transfer” last spring when he left Stanford — and a potential Pac-12 Player of the Year award — to play a final season at Kentucky as a grad transfer.
And while Miller has four transfers helping fill the experience void, Stanford has 11 of 15 players in their first or second year of college basketball.
Kenpom ranks Stanford the 15th least-experienced team in the nation, which weighs the minutes played by each player on the roster. The Cardinal’s best players, and its grizzled veterans, are sophomores Daejon Davis and KZ Okpala.