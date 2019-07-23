One day you’re the new, big-name coach with a reputation for turning talented quarterbacks into Heisman Trophy contenders, or even winners.
The next thing you know, your team is blowing a fourth-quarter lead – and a bowl berth – in excruciating fashion to its chief rival, and the honeymoon phase is over.
So it went for Arizona Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin, whose first season ended in disappointment with a crushing loss to Arizona State – and whose second season is right around the bend.
Arizona opens the 2019 campaign at Hawaii on Aug. 24 — exactly one month from Wednesday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles. As one of four FBS teams playing in “Week Zero,” everything is pushed up for the Wildcats. Players report for training camp Thursday. Practice begins Friday.
Sumlin’s tenure is still in its infancy, but it isn’t a stretch to say he’s lost the benefit of the doubt among UA fans. That makes 2019 a prove-it season for Sumlin and his squad.
As he heads to Hollywood for his second Pac-12 Media Day, here are three burning questions Sumlin might face: