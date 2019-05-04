Don’t expect results at Arizona in the NFL’s 2020 draft; Arizona still hasn’t been able to develop NFL-quality players in numbers the way it did in the 1980s and 1990s. The two leading NFL prospects on campus are probably sophomore offensive lineman Donovan Laie and sophomore linebacker/pass rusher Jalen Harris. Perhaps in 2021, those two will be high on the mock draft boards. But at this stage, Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker and linebacker Colin Schooler appear to be the only Wildcats eligible for the draft of 2020 who might turn a scout’s head.