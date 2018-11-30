Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series looking back at the 2018 Arizona Wildcats football season and ahead to next year. Today’s installment: Offense.
The Arizona Wildcats’ season ended earlier than anyone expected. The offense didn’t look quite like what anyone envisioned.
Despite a banged-up offensive line and an at-times spotty connection between the coaching staff and quarterback, Arizona still ranked among the Pac-12 leaders in scoring and total offense.
Whether the unit has a different look at the most important position in 2019 remains to be seen. That’s the most logical place to start as we ask and answer three lingering questions about the Arizona offense: