Cats send Horned Frogs home in Final Four

Really, the only game of the WNIT that went down to the wire for UA was the semifinal matchup against TCU. The Horned Frogs cut an 11-point deficit at 8:02 in the fourth quarter down to 3 with 4:04 to play, but Arizona hit seven free throws down the stretch to ice the game in the final minute and send the program to the championship game. Sam Thomas and Aari McDonald each hit three 3-pointers in the 59-53 win.
At the time, a crowd of 10,135 was a program record before getting broken a few days later.