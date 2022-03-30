Cats showed what it takes to be No. 1

• On Page C3, Star columnist Greg Hansen recounts the Wildcats’ run through the NCAA Tournament, one that began near midnight in front of a half-empty area and a pair of nail-biting victories.

• On Page C4, Star contributor Jon Gold tells the stories behind the championship run — none bigger than Jason Terry’s decision to return to the bench so Miles Simon, the future Final Four star, could regain his starting job.

"Coach O tells me, 'I’ll bring Miles off the bench.' I said, 'No, I’m more comfortable being a spark,'” Terry told Gold. “I knew how much it meant to Miles to be a starter. For our team to be the best version, I would take a lesser role. But I didn’t view it as a lesser role.”

• Our national championship game coverage on Pages C5-8 is a trip back in time. Reissued stories from the Star’s Greg Hansen and Bruce Pascoe and former Star reporters Javier Morales, Jack Magruder and Doug Kreutz tell the story of the Wildcats’ overtime victory — and what it meant.