Cats Stats: Numbers show Arizona has 1of the top-5 most-improved offenses in the nation

Arizona football fans are upset about the Wildcats’ defense, and that’s perfectly understandable. The unit has gone from “We have a few small leaks” to “We just hit an iceberg! Abandon ship!” over the past month.

Arizona fans don’t seem as happy about the UA offense, and that’s also perfectly understandable. Most college-football fans are an angst-ridden lot. The Wildcats have lost four of their past five games. There hasn’t been much to celebrate over the past five seasons.

Jedd Fisch? He’s an eternal optimist. A beacon of positivity.

During recent interactions with the media, Fisch has made a point to note how much Arizona’s offense has improved over last year. He’s not making it up.

In this week’s pre-Utah edition of Cats Stats, we’ll explore the Wildcats’ progress on that side of the ball. We did it by comparing the gains Arizona has made in various rankings and statistics to the rest of the nation (excluding James Madison, which ascended to FBS this year). Spoiler alert: Our research reveals, indisputably, that the Wildcats possess one of the top five most-improved offenses in the country.

Total offense

2022: 474.9 yards per game, No. 20 national ranking

2021: 355.9, No. 101

YPG differential: plus-119.0, No. 3

Ranking differential: plus-81, No. 3

Comment: The same two teams rank ahead of Arizona in both categories: Washington and Georgia Southern. Like the Wildcats with Jayden de Laura, the Huskies have thrived with new quarterback Michael Penix Jr. behind center. New coach Kalen DeBoer also brought a new offensive system and philosophy to Seattle. Likewise Clay Helton at Georgia Southern, which previously operated an option attack. The Eagles will appear often in this piece.

Addendum: Arizona has experienced the second-largest jump in average gain per play at 1.73 yards. No. 1 on the list: Kansas at 1.99. Washington is third at 1.67.

Passing offense

2022: 340.1 yards per game, No. 3 national ranking

2021: 226.3, No. 69

YPG differential: plus-113.8, No. 4

Ranking differential: plus-66, No. 5

Comment: This is where the offense has taken the biggest leap. Fisch and his staff added de Laura and receiving weapons Jacob Cowing, Tetairoa McMillan and Tanner McLachlan. Those additions, combined with the emergence of sophomore receiver Dorian Singer, have transformed the UA passing attack. Georgia Southern, Washington and Ohio are ahead of Arizona in both categories. Indiana is also ahead in ranking differential.

Addendum: The Wildcats rank fourth nationally with an improvement of 2.10 yards per pass attempt, trailing North Texas, Kansas and Tennessee. They rank third with a bump of 3.14 yards per completion, trailing Navy and North Texas.

Scoring offense

2022: 32.2 points per game, No. 48 national ranking

2021: 17.2, No. 124

PPG differential: plus-15.0, No. 5

Ranking differential: plus-76, No. 4

Comment: More yards have led to more points. Most of the same teams are the ones ahead of Arizona here: Washington, Georgia Southern and Kansas. TCU, which is 8-0 and No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, also ranks ahead of Arizona in points-per-game differential.

Addendum: The Wildcats already have scored more points (260) in eight games than they had in 12 last season (206). The difference is even greater than it appears as Arizona had two non-offensive touchdowns and two safeties in 2021. The Wildcats have yet to score on defense or special teams this year.

Red-zone offense

2022: 56.41% touchdown rate, No. 93 national ranking

2021: 30.77%, No. 130

TD percentage differential: plus-25.64%, No. 4

Ranking differential: plus-37, No. 27

Comment: A No. 93 national ranking is nothing to brag about, but you have to consider the starting point. Arizona was the worst team in the country in red-zone touchdown rate last season, and it wasn’t close. As you can see, only three teams have experienced a bigger jump.

Addendum: The three teams that rank ahead of the Wildcats are all from the Big Ten: Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland. The fifth-most-improved red-zone team is also from the Big Ten: Purdue. The team that’s regressed the most: San Diego State, Arizona’s Week 1 opponent.

By the numbers

A bunch more numbers illustrate Arizona’s massive, rapid offensive improvement. Here are some of the most notable, plus some other interesting factoids:

The Wildcats already have 10 more passing touchdowns this season (22) than they had all of last season (12). They have 14 more total touchdowns (32 vs. 18).

De Laura has more 400-yard passing games (three) than Arizona compiled in the previous seven seasons. The only 400-yard passing game by a Wildcat between 2015 and ’21 was Khalil Tate’s 404-yard output against Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019. That was Arizona’s last victory before its school-record 20-game losing streak.

De Laura’s stats in 2022 mirror the ones he posted at Washington State a year ago. This season: 2,654 yards, 62.9% completion rate, 22-8 TD-INT ratio. Last season: 2,798 yards, 63.2% completion rate, 23-9 TD-INT ratio. But here’s the catch: He has compiled this year’s numbers in eight games. De Laura appeared in 12 games for the Cougars last season.

Arizona has more than twice as many 100-yard receiving efforts (seven) as it did last season (three). Cowing and Singer have three apiece. McMillan has one. The Wildcats need two more to match their total from 2018-21.

Arizona is turning the ball over less this season. The Wildcats are averaging 1.38 turnovers per game. Last year they averaged 1.92.

What a rush

What about rushing, you ask? We didn’t include it in our year-to-year comparison because, at least at first glance, the numbers are about the same. Arizona is averaging 134.8 yards per game, which ranks 85th nationally. Last year the Wildcats averaged 129.6 yards, which ranked 96th.

Arizona actually has improved at running the ball, though. The Wildcats have boosted their average per carry from 3.65 yards to 4.47. When you adjust for sacks, that figure goes from 4.62 yards in 2021 to 5.37 this year.

Despite winning and being competitive in more games this season, Arizona is running about four fewer times per contest. When you can throw the ball as well as the Wildcats have, that’s the preferred mode of travel.

The PFF report – Arizona vs. USC Each week throughout the season, we’ll share data compiled by our colleagues at Pro Football Focus, who grade every snap taken by every player across college football. Here are some notable figures from Arizona’s loss to USC and the season to date: USC GAME Highest-graded offensive players (max grade 100; minimum 10 snaps): RB DJ Williams 80.0, RB Michael Wiley 75.1, WR Dorian Singer 74.8, QB Jayden de Laura 74.8 Highest-graded defensive players: S Jaxen Turner 67.9, CB Christian Roland-Wallace 65.3, DE Hunter Echols 65.1 Most snaps played on offense (out of 75): OG Jonah Savaiinaea 75, C Josh Baker 75, OT Paiton Fears 75, de Laura 75 Most snaps played on offense (non-QB/OL): Singer 74, WR Jacob Cowing 73, TE Tanner McLachlan 72 Most snaps played on defense (out of 81): Roland-Wallace 81, S Christian Young 81, LB Jacob Manu 80 De Laura passing depth: behind LOS (8 of 8, 63 yards ); 0-9 yards (9 of 11, 66 yards ); 10-19 yards (4 of 13, 77 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT ); 20-plus yards (5 of 12, 174 yards, 2 TDs) De Laura with clean pocket: 21 of 31 (67.7%), 246 yards, 2 TDs De Laura under pressure: 5 of 13 (38.5%), 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT USC QB Caleb Williams passing depth: behind LOS (13 of 13, 113 yards); 0-9 yards (13 of 14, 82 yards, 3 TDs); 10-19 yards (1 of 3, 2 yards, 1 TD); 20-plus yards (5 of 13, 219 yards, 1 TD, 3 drops) Highest OL run-blocking grades: Jordan Morgan 64.6, Sam Langi 62.6, Josh Donovan 57.8 Highest OL pass-blocking grades: Baker 66.5, Savaiinaea 65.1, Morgan 65.0 Most defensive stops (tackles that constitute failure by offense): Roland-Wallace 4, DT Kyon Barrs 3, CB Treydan Stukes 2 Most QB pressures: LB Jerry Roberts 2, DT Dion Wilson Jr. 2, DT Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei 2, Echols 2 Highest tackling grades: Roland-Wallace 84.4, CB Ephesians Prysock 81.8, CB Tacario Davis 78.5 Highest special-teams grades: Ammon Allen 85.2, Issaiah Johnson 84.2 Most special-teams snaps: Dalton Johnson 18, Anthony Simpson 17, Young 17 Team QB pressures/hits: USC 29/0, Arizona 15/2 Team missed tackles: USC 20, Arizona 12 SEASON TO DATE Highest-graded offensive players (minimum 200 snaps): Cowing 81.7, Morgan 81.1, de Laura 77.8 Highest-graded defensive players: Turner 76.3, Roland-Wallace 75.5, Echols 72.9 Most offensive snaps (out of 599): Baker 598, Morgan 596, de Laura 588 Most offensive snaps (non-QB/OL): Singer 572, Cowing 525, WR Tetairoa McMillan 516 Most defensive snaps (out of 557): Young 552, Roland-Wallace 551, Roberts 516 De Laura with clean pocket: 161 of 239 (67.4%), 2,040 yards, 17 TDs, 4 INTs De Laura under pressure: 39 of 82 (47.6%), 614 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs Most pass targets: Cowing 87, Singer 69, McMillan 62 Highest OL run-blocking grades: Morgan 76.9, Fears 55.3, Donovan 54.4 Highest OL pass-blocking grades: Morgan 79.9, Baker 78.0, Savaiinaea 75.4 Most defensive stops: Echols 19, Barrs 18, DE Jalen Harris 16 Most QB pressures: Echols 21, DL Parish Shand 11, Harris 9 Lowest missed-tackle percentage (minimum 15 tackle attempts): Stukes 0.0%, Barrs 5.9%, Wilson 6.3% Lowest reception percentage against (minimum 10 targets): Roland-Wallace 56.4% (22 of 39) Highest special-teams grades: Isaiah Taylor 80.5, Manu 75.8, Allen 72.5 Most special-teams tackles: DJ Warnell 5, Manu 4, Jaydin Young 4 Most special-teams snaps: Johnson 146, Simpson 123, Jaydin Young 121