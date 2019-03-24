Arizona women's basketball was tested, but the Wildcats pulled away from Pacific 64-48 in the second round of the WNIT on Sunday in front of a crowd of 3,524 at McKale Center.
Sophomore guard Aari McDonald led UA with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Along with McDonald, freshman Cate Reese contributed 16 points on 70 percent shooting and five rebounds.
Forward Domonique McBryde missed the WNIT opener due to having flu-like symptoms, but returned Sunday and had two blocks and three steals in the win.
The Wildcats return to McKale Center on Thursday and will host Idaho for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. McDonald, McBryde and head coach Adia Barnes spoke to the media after the game, here's what they had to say.