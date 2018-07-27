Today, Americans are tired of politics-as-usual. They are tired of the bias and sensational “breaking news,” money in politics, yesterday’s answers, disregard for the rule of law, and they see the division happening in this country.
Americans want candidates with new solutions, not yesterday’s answers, to fix our problems. And to find common ground we can work together on. No other candidate in this race is willing to even come up with such bold ideas. Compare our platforms on our websites, you’ll see.
Here are just three of my ideas that will benefit every American.
(1) An economic policy centered on wage growth for the 90% of workers that no other politician even addresses. If almost 8 out of 10 Americans live paycheck to paycheck, corporate profits and executive salary have never been higher — WE GOT A PROBLEM!
(2) A new 5-step solution for campaign finance reform to address the single biggest threat to our democracy. We must get Congress to stop fundraising up to 70% of their time!
(3) Campaigns should focus on making community improvements as a measure of success, not just promises of what they will do once in Congress (if they even get there).
These solutions are on my website in detail at www.voteyahya.com.
But today, I have to address the statements every other candidate has made, demanding I step down. They tried to be judge, jury, and executioner of my character and my campaign. Of course, they would! But by demanding I step down, they undermine the very office they plan to uphold. They disregard the fundamental principles of the American justice system — “due process” and “innocent until proven guilty.” Instead of being leaders, they are followers, trying to exploit the MeToo movement and sensational media.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — MLK