Canyon del Oro High School grad Ian Kinsler, now with the San Diego Padres, entered Saturday’s night game with 1,998 career hits. He seems sure to be the second player from Tucson or the UA to reach 2,000.
Here’s the top 10:
1. Kenny Lofton, UA, 2,428 hits
2. Ian Kinsler, CDO, 1,998
3. J.T. Snow, UA, 1,509
4. J.J. Hardy, Sabino, 1,488
5. Ron Hassey, Tucson High and UA, 914
6. Hank Leiber, UA, 808
7. Jack Howell, Palo Verde, Pima College and UA, 632
8. Mark Carreon, Salpointe Catholic, 557
9. Casey Candaele, UA, 483
10. Chris Duncan, CDO, 295