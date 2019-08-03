San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to first to attempt the double play after putting out Miami Marlins' Cesar Puello (46) at second during the third inning a baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Miami. Yadiel Rivera was safe at first. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Canyon del Oro High School grad Ian Kinsler, now with the San Diego Padres, entered Saturday’s night game with 1,998 career hits. He seems sure to be the second player from Tucson or the UA to reach 2,000.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Kenny Lofton, UA, 2,428 hits

2. Ian Kinsler, CDO, 1,998

3. J.T. Snow, UA, 1,509

4. J.J. Hardy, Sabino, 1,488

5. Ron Hassey, Tucson High and UA, 914

6. Hank Leiber, UA, 808

7. Jack Howell, Palo Verde, Pima College and UA, 632

8. Mark Carreon, Salpointe Catholic, 557

9. Casey Candaele, UA, 483

10. Chris Duncan, CDO, 295