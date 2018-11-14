A pair of sports celebrities sat courtside at McKale Center, one of them a MLB manager and the other a former Olympic swimming coach. Former UA baseball standout and Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona and former longtime Arizona swim coach Frank Busch had their feet on the hardwood to watch some college hoops action. Busch coached at Arizona from 1989-2011 and helped win 49 individual NCAA titles and two NCAA championships. Francona, or “Tito,” is a frequent attendee at basketball games when he’s not in the Indians’ dugout. Former UA point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright wasn’t courtside, but he was in attendance for the game. He was added to the pregame hype video and was the first snippet of “This is Arizona” before Miller closed it out as usual. Jackson-Cartwright played at Arizona from 2014-18 and was recently drafted by the Raptors 905 in the G League Draft and released shortly after. Three recognizable faces for a Wednesday? Just another night at McKale Center.