Celina Ruiz

My career as an RN started in 2009 as a new graduate in an adult step-down Trauma/Transplant Unit. About a year later, a position in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit became available and I quickly jumped at the opportunity since my heart has always been in pediatrics. I worked at the bedside for four years before taking a leadership role. I really enjoyed being in a leadership role in a Pediatric setting and transitioned to an outpatient setting. I am currently the Manager of Nursing and Ancillary Services at Children’s Clinics.