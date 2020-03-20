99 Cent Only Store #222

History: The store had Good and Excellent ratings for several years until a Needs Improvement rating in December 2019 followed by a pass. Received a Needs Improvement rating Feb. 28, 2020.
What the inspector saw: The large cold-holding refrigerator had damaged seals, hot water at handwashing sinks in both men's and women's bathrooms did not reach 100 degrees, roll up door in storage and receiving area had a hole large enough for rodents and pests, no hot water in mop sink.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection March 9.
Comment: No comment.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com