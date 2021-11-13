COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores and No. 6 Ohio State struck early and rolled over Purdue 59-31 on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4) scored on all seven of their first-half possessions, piling up 45 points against a Purdue team that hadn’t allowed more than 30 in any game this year.
Ohio State has been wobbly at times the past two weeks and was understandably wary of Purdue, which already upset two top-five teams this season.
But the Buckeyes romped early, capitalizing on two Boilermakers turnovers, the second of which was a fumbled kickoff recovered on the Purdue 14. The 12-yard catch by Garrett Wilson two plays later gave the Buckeyes two touchdowns in 14 seconds.
Wilson, who was unavailable last week for unspecified reasons, had 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Jaxson Smith-Njigba followed up a 15-catch, 240-yard effort last week with nine catches for 139 yards a a TD.
No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17: In Knoxville, Tenn., Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as top-ranked Georgia remained perfect, wrapping up its SEC schedule with a rout.
The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0, No. 1 CFP) actually trailed by their largest margin this season after Tennessee scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Georgia also was down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, new territory for the Bulldogs, who had only trailed by a field goal each to Auburn and Missouri.
No. 3 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3: In Tuscaloosa, Ala., Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, and Alabama rolled.
Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide (9-1, No. 2 CFP) produced the expected romp after a slow start. Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies (1-9).
No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21: In East Lansing, Mich., Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores, helping the Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) bounce back from their first loss.
No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17: In State College, Pa., Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past the Nittany Lions.
McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 conference, No. 6 CFP).
No. 15 UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17: In San Antonio, Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and UTSA overcame a sluggish performance to remain undefeated.
The Roadrunners (10-0, 6-0 in Conference USA) needed late defensive stands to avoid an upset by the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6).
Mississippi State 43, No. 16 Auburn 34: In Auburn, Ala., Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns, and Mississippi State won on the road.
Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3) rallied, scoring 40 unanswered points behind Rogers’ arm.
No. 19 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22: In Iowa City, Iowa, Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start, and Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to win.
No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7: In Madison, Wis., Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help Wisconsin to its sixth consecutive victory.
Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40: In Conway, S.C., nose tackle Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones' run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State held on for the Panthers' first-ever victory over a ranked opponent.