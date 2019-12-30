Challenge yourself by looking for Achernar

The Moon unfortunately brightens the evening sky for the next two weeks.
It will be a challenge to see fainter constellations and stars. Orion the Hunter, nevertheless, should be easily visible in the southeast by 7:00 pm. Orion is one of the largest constellations, and it has more bright stars than any other constellation. It even resembles what it is supposed to represent. At 7:00 pm Sirius the brightest star in the sky is just making its way above the eastern horizon.
If you are up for a real challenge and have a completely unobstructed southern horizon, try to observe Achernar the 9th brightest star as it culminates (reaches it greatest height above the southern horizon) at 7:10-7:15 pm.
From Tucson, Achernar does not rise more than about one-half a degree above the horizon. It will be easier to see if you are south of Tucson and away from city lights. I have seen it several times from Sonoita. Achernar is at the western end of Eridanus the River an otherwise faint constellation. Achernar is really an amazing star.
It lies 144 light years away and is at least 2900 times more luminous than the Sun. It is 6 to 8 times more massive than the Sun and is an elongated egg-shaped object with a very fast rotation period of only 2.2 days, while our Sun has a rotation period of 24 ½ days.