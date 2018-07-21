Sad to learn that Tucsonan Harry Messick, 82, one of the UA’s first All-American baseball players, died July 9. He was a big part of Arizona’s 1956 and 1958 College World Series teams. After playing minor league baseball, he became an educator and coach in Minnesota and retired to Tucson in 1999. Messick was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, and last year was tireless in helping his Wildcats teammate, pitcher Burdette Morago, get selected into the UA Sports Hall of Fame. Messick was an All-American first baseman in 1958 when the team included future New York Yankees manager Dick Howser of Florida State and long-time major-league infielder Jerry Adair of Oklahoma State. Pretty good competition.