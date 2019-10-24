Location: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: Tucson High has been outscored 183-0 in its last four games. On Friday, they’ll host arguably the best team in Arizona. Chandler is No. 18 in MaxPreps’ national rankings and has the talent to be one of the best teams in state history. Chandler’s defense boasts two star linebackers in Wisconsin commit Malik Reed and Tate Romney — who has offers from BYU, Arizona, Cal, Utah, Colorado and other schools. The Wolves have blasted everyone on their schedule this season. They add another casualty following a 63-0 win over the Badgers.